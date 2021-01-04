Press Release: Prime Minister Roble Visits Balli Dogle Military Base to commend the army for their sacrifices.

Sunday:- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Mohamed Hussein Roble has today toured Ballidoogle Military Barracks and Airbase approximately 100 kilometers Southwest of the Capital, Mogadishu.

The PM met the rank and file of the Somali National Army at the base in order to familiarize himself with their conditions. The PM, who was accompanied by the Minister for Defense, H.E Hassan Haji, Somali Chief of Defense Force, General Odowa Yussuf Rage, among other senior Government Officials, commended the army for their courage, commitment and sacrifices in pursuing terrorists and regularly flashing them out of their hideouts.

H.E Roble assured the brave men and women of the SNA that the Government will do whatever it takes to make their tasks easier by addressing all their needs. The PM encouraged the forces to redouble their efforts to eradicate terrorists from our borders.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister thanked the United States Government for an effective security sector partnership with the Somali Government and more specifically in the enhancement of the capacity of our special forces and their equipping to significantly downgrade terrorist capabilities. The Somali Government will remain grateful to our U.S partners in the effective security partnership that has tangibly empowered our forces and downgraded terrorist capabilities to harm innocent citizens.