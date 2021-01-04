Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Somalia: Kate Foster

Year Role 2018 to Present Cabinet Office, Deputy Director, International Affairs, National Security Secretariat then UK Defence Academy Higher Command and Staff Course 2017 Department for International Development, Head, Africa Strategy 2015 to 2017 Department for International Development, Head, Africa Conflict and Humanitarian Unit then Head, Yemen 2014 to 2015 UK Ebola Response, Chief of Operations, Sierra Leone 2012 to 2014 Crown Agents, Deputy Director, Department for International Development Conflict & Humanitarian Operations Team 2011 to 2012 Save the hildren, Programme Director, Emergency Response 2008 to 2011 International Rescue Committee then Save the Children, Programme Director South Sudan 2006 to 2008 International Rescue Committee, Governance Programme Co-ordinator 2004 to 2005 UNHCR/Right to Play, Head Refugee Youth Engagement, Sierra Leone and Liberia 1999 to 2004 Appointments in the Private Sector.