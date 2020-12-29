Banadir thrash South West to sail to the final of Somali Inter-State football tourney.

Hosts Banadir, have booked their tickets to the final of this year’s Inter-State football tournament after humiliating South West State football team 3-1 on Monday.

Four minutes to the end of the first half, Nageeye Deeq Mahmoud, scored the opening goal to give his team the lead, while Ibrahim Ilyas Ahmed made it 2-0 for Banadir past 58 minutes.

South West fought back and in the 63rd minute, Mahmoud Ibrahim Mohamed, scored for South West giving them some hopes, but Idiris Ahmed Bilal made it 3-1 for Banadir leading some South West fans to lose hope and leave the stadium before the final whistle was even blown.

Hosts Banadir, will take on the central Somali State of Gal-Mudug in the final match of the annual event on Thursday. This will be the first final match for both teams since the event was launched in 2016, meaning that Banadir, which has always been hosts of the event has neither been a finalist nor won a trophy.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

