US defense chief in Djibouti, Somalia for Thanksgiving

Mogadishu:-The US Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller visited Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Thanksgiving with American military personnel, Defense Department said in a statement Friday.

Miller “reaffirmed US resolve in seeing the degradation of Violent Extremist Organizations that threaten US interests, partners, and allies in the region, and the importance of the international community’s continuing efforts on this front,” the statement said.

While Miller stressed the commitment of US personnel to the mission, he “relayed his gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make to protect the freedoms we enjoy and the American way of life,” it added.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that Pentagon has begun drafting plans for President Donald Trump who informed his top advisers that he wants to withdraw US troops from Somalia.

The US has 650-800 troops in Somalia to help the African country fight the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

