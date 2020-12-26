Inter-State tourney: Banadir, Puntland, South West and Gal-Mudug romp through to the semis.

Tough football matches are scheduled, as four strong teams are to fight for their final places of the ongoing Somali Inter-State football tournament on Sunday and Monday.

Puntland secured their place in the semi-finals on Friday after sharing points with South West in a match that ended 1-1. Puntland needed at least a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, while South West, Gal-Mudug and Banadir were already in the semis.

The qualification of Putnland, has sent out Jubbaland, who would qualify should Puntland lose to South West 2-0 on Friday.

On Sunday, Gal-Mudug will welcome their neighbours of Puntland, while other neighbours, hosts Banadir and South West will go head-to-head on Monday.

The two matches are expected to be the hottest games in the competition so far, according to SFF technical study group of the tournament.

In the last edition of the event, Puntland lost to Jubbaland in the final, while Banadir which has been hosting the tournament since it was launched has never won it and as well as the other two semi-finalists never won the trophy.

Tuesday will be resting day and the final match will be played on Wednesday according to the schedules of the tournament.

