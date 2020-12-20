Chief abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wajir



Security agencies in Wajir County are pursuing suspected Al-Shabaab militants after they abducted a chief from Gumerey at Khorof Harar in Wajir East.

A security brief shared among senior security officers in the North Eastern Region indicated the chief was abducted on Friday evening.

“On Friday at about 7pm at Gumerey centre, situated 12km North of Khorof Harar, Al-Shabaab entered the centre and ordered residents to switch off their phones before lecturing them,” the security briefs reads in part.

The brief further indicates that the militants walked away with the chief and four other people at about 8:30pm.

The brief identified the abducted chief as Mr Omar Aden but explained that he has been on the security radar as an Al-Shabaab sympathiser.

According to the brief, the armed militants who raided the township numbered atleast 20.

Despite the report being sent out while the militants continued with their lecture, no security apparatus responded to the incident.

The Deputy County Commissioner Khorof Harar, Mr Ibrahim Muchangi, said the incident was reported on Friday evening and that investigations are underway.

