SFF says Somali cities will have to compete for hosting the Inter-state football tournament from next year.

With less than two weeks to the start of the 2020 edition of inter-state football tourney, the head in charge of Somali Football Federation, for regional development has announced that next year’s edition will be different.

Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, said in a statement on Sunday that a bidding process for the hosting rights of the inter-state football tournament will be launched next year.

“In the second quarter of next year, we will launch the bidding process for the hosting rights of the 2021 edition of the competition and the winner city will be awarded with rights to host the tournament” Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, noted.

The officer in charge of football development in regions across the country, thanked the capital Mogadishu for always being fully available to host the event since it was launched.

“Soon after we launch the bidding process in the second quarter of 2021, we will then organize a workshop for authorities from football associations in federal member states to give them a full knowledge of the hosting duties and conditions” Somali Football Federation vice president for regional development, Abdullahi Sheik Nor Ahmed, said in his statement on Sunday.

He continued “During the workshop we will give the regional football authorities a full calendar of the tasks ahead such as when they will have to submit their candidate cities and the final date for the announcement of the winner city.

In 2017, the southern key port city of Kismayo, the capital of Jubbaland State, was about to host the competition, but it later withdrew due to its unpreparedness and the event was automatically taken back to the capital Mogadishu which was always ready.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.so