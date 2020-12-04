Cop dead, another injured after al Shabaab militants attack Garissa police base

One police officer is dead and another injured after suspected al shabaab militants attacked Amuma police patrol base in Fafi, Garissa county.

The officers were at the base when the gunmen who were heavily armed fired at them for about 10 minutes before escaping.

The station’s armoury was badly damaged in the attack.

Garissa police boss Emmanuel Opuru said the injured cop is stable and is at a local hospital.

An assessment done at the scene shows the attackers were armed with rocket-propelled grenades and they escaped as a reinforcement approached there.

There have been attacks staged by the militants in counties neighbouring Somalia amid efforts to contain the situation.

Source:Star