Turkey helps set up modern lab at Somali university

MOGADISHU, Somalia-Turkey’s state-run aid agency has helped set-up a state-of-the-art laboratory at a university in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

According to a statement from the Turkish Embassy, Mehmet Yilmaz, the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, cut the ribbon along with other Somali officials to officially open the laboratory.

“Glad to participate in the opening ceremony of water, soil, asphalt and construction materials testing laboratories at Mogadishu University. The laboratories, first of its in kind in Somalia, was donated by TIKA [Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency], for the Civil Engineering Department of the University”.

The well-equipped laboratory is unique in the region and it will improve the quality of education at the Mogadishu University which educates 12,000 students.

Ankara and Mogadishu have enhanced cooperation in education, with Somali students traveling to Turkey on scholarships to further their education. Turkey has also done immense work in refurbishing schools and providing learning materials for the people of the Horn of Africa country.

On Sept. 10 this year, the Somali Cabinet ratified an agreement on education cooperation between the two countries that will see thousands of Somali children benefit from education aid from Ankara.​​​​​​​

Source:Anadolu Agency