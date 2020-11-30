AMISOM deploys 160-strong police unit to serve in Southwest State, Somalia.

BAIDOA, Somalia– A newly deployed Ghanaian Formed Police Unit (FPU) has been inducted into the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) following nine days of intense induction in Baidoa, Southwest State of Somalia. Ghana is one of the Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) to AMISOM, together with Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia.

The 160-strong unit was taken through lessons tailored at helping them familiarize themselves with the AMISOM mandate, understand Somali cultures and norms, structure and background of the Somali Police Force, principles of peacekeeping operations, gender awareness, protection of civilians and COVID-19 awareness.

Upon deployment, the officers will work on training, mentoring and providing operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF), providing VIP escort and protection services, training and assisting the SPF in public order management, conducting joint patrols with the Somali police and army and securing key government installations and high level events. They will also play a role in securing Somalia’s upcoming national elections.

“We are pleased to have these officers on ground, all of them healthy and strong. They passed through two weeks’ compulsory COVID-19 quarantine and have done their induction. They are ready and strong to execute their duties,” said Superintendent of Police Patrick Yerima, the AMISOM Police Coordinator for Southwest State.

To welcome the contingent to Southwest State was Lt. Col. Amin Mohamed Osman, SPF Bay Region Police Commander.

“Southwest Police and AMISOM Police have long-established cordial relations. From trainings to joint operations, we do everything collaboratively. We welcome these police officers, and we look forward to carrying out joint operations with them here in Baidoa and other cities,” Lt. Col. Osman said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-deployed contingent, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Rubie Oche, head of the unit’s medical team, said they gained invaluable skills from the induction and were ready to help AMISOM achieve its mandate to pacify Somalia.

“The training was very insightful, I am personally touched by the history of Somalia and the work that AMISOM has done so far. We have been excited to work together with Somali police and AMISOM in general to achieve the mandate,” Dr. Oche said.

As AMISOM is reducing troop numbers under Somalia Transition Plan, which is a comprehensive guide developed by the Federal Government of Somalia and its partners to the transfer of security responsibility to Somali National Security Forces ahead of AMISOM’s anticipated exit, UN Security Council resolution 2472 (2019) authorised the deployment 1 040 police personnel, including five Formed Police Units. This is so because police play a critical role in the stabilisation process especially in maintaining law and order in the recovered areas.