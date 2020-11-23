AMISOM troops donate to communities in HirShabelle.

JOWHAR:– African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops continue to engage with communities in their areas of operation in order to cement peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial relations between the mission and the local population.

Under Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, AMISOM troops have been engaged in the implementation of quick impact projects and programmes meant to improve the socio-economic lives of local communities.

On Friday, Burundian troops serving under AMISOM distributed an assortment of items to residents of Rage-Celle district in HirShabelle State.

The items distributed included jerry cans, mosquito nets, basins, blankets, tents and buckets to be distributed to families in need. Families who live close to river Shabelle are prone to malaria infections, especially during the current rainy season. The donated items were officially handed over to Rage-Celle District Commissioner, Omar Ali Nur.

Speaking at the handover ceremony Christopher Aria, AMISOM Civil Affairs Officer in HirShabelle State, reiterated the mission’s commitment in supporting the improvement of lives for the civilian population.

“Today, under the command of Sector Five Commander, we have handed over donated items to the District Commissioner of Raga- Celle, who will in turn take these to the deserving people. As we implement the AMISOM mandate, we will continue to support the population of Somalia in improving their lives,” Aria said.

Omar Ali Nur, the District Commissioner of Rage-Celle thanked AMISOM for the support saying that the donation will improve the lives of the local residents who have had to deal with drought and floods.

“We are grateful for the timely support which will assist our people in a big way. We thank AMISOM for this donation, and we have requested them for more support because the needs of our people are numerous,” he said.

The ceremony which took place at the Jowhar airstrip was attended by Sector 5 AMISOM commander, Brig. Gen. Richard Banyakibona.