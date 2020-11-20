Somalia unveils list of U20 squad for AFCON U20 qualifiers: CECAFA Zone.

The management of Somali National Football Team, has announced the list of players selected for this year’s AFCON U20 qualifiers in Tanzania. This is for the CECAFA Zone.
Somalia has been drawn in group A with Tanzania and Djibouti, after Rwanda pulled out of the competition. The country will play its first match against Djibouti on 24th of November, while it will encounter Tanzania on 26th.
HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF THE TEAM
Sahal Hamud
Age: 18
Position: Left Winger
Club: Onsala BK
Country Sweden
Mohamed Mohamed
Age: 19
Position: Central Defender
Club: Rayners Lane fc
Country: UK
Khaled Ali
Age: 16
Position: Left Winger
Club: IF Lyseng
Country Denmark
Hussein Ali
Age: 18
Position: Right Back
Club: Lakeland College
Country: USA
Mohamed Jama
Age: 19
Position: Left Centre Back
Club: Lakeland College
Country: USA
Yahye Mukhtar
Position: Left Back/Right Back
Age: 19
Club: GS ASSAGO
Country: Italy
Ahmed Mahammed
Age: 19
Position: Right Centre Back
Club: Vasalund U19
Country: Sweden
Yasir Mahamud
Age: 17
Position: Centre Forward
Club: North Toronto Soccer Club
Country: Canada
Khalid Hassan
Age: 17
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Club: Ancester
Country: Canada
Izak Bahdon.
Age: 17
Position: Centre Forward
Club: Scottish Edmonton
Country: Canada
Bilal Kamal
Age: 17
Position: Right Winger
Academy: Bryst Academy
Country: Canada
Bilal Hersi
Age: 19
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Club: Siena College
Country: USA
Abdelmalik Mohammed
Age: 19
Position: Attacking Midfielder
CLUB: GISLAVEDS IS
Country: Sweden
Mahad Hassan
Age: 18
Position: Defensive Midfielder
Club: A.D cepa vf 21 Leganés
Country: Spain
Ahmed Hassan
Age: 18
Position: Right Winger
Club: Ancester
Country: Canada
Abdirahman Mohamud Jama. Position. Goalkeeper. Age: 19. Elman FC: Somalia
Bashir Abdulle Ahmed. Defender. Age: 18. Jeenyo FC: Somalia
Aweys Adan Iman . Midfielder. Age. 18. Badbaado FC: Somalia
Osman Salad Abdi. Midfielder Age: 17. Elman FC: Somalia
Yasin Aweys Mohamed. Midfielder. Age: 18: Raadsan FC: Somalia
Abdifatah Mohamed Hussein. Midfielder Age: 16. Jeenyo FC: Somalia
Dhere Abduqadir Dhere. Goalkeeper. Age: 19. Dekedda SC: Somalia
Somali Football Federation Media Department
Email:info@somsoccer.com