Vital Step For Somalia

Mogadishu:-The reopening of the Somali embassy in Nairobi after several decades of confusion and chaos is a most emphatic signal of the restoration of governance, law and order for a country ravaged for years by civil strife.

It confirms that Somalia is readying itself to, once again, play its vital role as a key member of the regional and international community.

Slowly, but surely, the internationally recognised government in Mogadishu is returning Somalia where it was before armed conflict broke out in 1991 and the country was parcelled out into fiefdoms under warlords and degenerated into mayhem.

As the Somali government takes firm control of its internal and external affairs, Kenya can breathe a sigh of relief. But the job is not yet fully done as the government battles the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The task is made much easier though by the support of the African Union and United Nations.

The Kenya Defence Forces troops that nearly 10 years ago crossed into Somalia to take the fight to the terrorists continue to serve under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

It is quite significant that Kenyan and Somali diplomats, including Somalia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Isse Awad, used the occasion of the diplomatic event to rededicate themselves to working closely together. The minister saw this as an affirmation of the return of Somalia to its original state.

This should enable the enhancing of trade and business ties between Kenyan and Somalia. As next-door neighbours, there will, definitely, be some disagreements every now and then, but having operational embassies provides an avenue for bilateral contacts to amicably resolve such challenges.

As Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba pointed out, Kenya is committed to working with Somalia to rebuild a peaceful, secure, prosperous and stable State to help secure the Horn of Africa region.

That was a vital step for regional peace and prosperity.

Daily nation