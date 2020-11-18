Somali army arrests 3 senior al-Shabab leaders

MOGADISHU:- Somali National Army (SNA) on Monday arrested al-Shabab extremists in security operations in Middle and Lower Shabelle regions in the southern parts of the country, a military officer said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Saleman, SNA commander for Unit 4th said the army conducted sting operations targeting areas where the militants were hiding.

“During the operations, our forces arrested three al-Shabab leaders who were in charge of operations, finance and collecting taxes and we killed a number of their fighters,” Saleman said, noting that the army also destroyed bases used by the militants.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab militants in southern and central regions where the militants are still in control of strongholds in the rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. Enditem

Source: Xinhua