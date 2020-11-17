Ugandan Air Force chief on assessment visit ahead of the start of AMISOM air operations.

Mogadishu:– The Chief of Staff of the Uganda People’s Defence Air Force, Maj. Gen. Charles Okidi has concluded a working visit to Somalia to inspect the deployed aircraft ahead of commencement of operations.

Recently, Uganda deployed helicopters to provide operational support which includes transportation, evacuation, quick insertion and extraction of troops. The aviation unit will also conduct surveillance, reconnaissance, search and rescue.

During the visit, Maj. Gen. Okidi inspected the key installations and the deployed air assets at the Halane Base Camp in Mogadishu and at Balidogle Military Airbase. He noted that once deployed, the helicopters would enhance mobility during operations, especially during the current rainy season that has affected the main supply routes.

Maj. Gen. Okidi also met the AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen Diomede Ndegeya and Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Somalia, Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha. He also met with officials of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

Okidi commended AMISOM’s efforts to stabilise Somalia despite challenges and stressed that a peaceful is essential for a secure Africa. He urged AMISOM troops to remain focused and consolidate the achievements attained.

Maj. Gen. Okidi led a delegation from the Uganda airforce that included the Director of Logistics, Col. Darlington Mugisha, and the Deputy Director of Operations, Maj. George Buga Andruga.

Source:AMISOM