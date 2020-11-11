HirShabelle parliament elects Ali Guudlaawe as new president.

MOGADISHU:– Immediate former HirShabelle Vice President Ali Guudlaawe has been overwhelmingly elected new president trouncing his only challenger in the race Abdirahman Jimaale Osman.

Guudlaawe garnered 86 votes out of the possible 99 votes. His only rival Osman got 13 votes in the just concluded election in Jowhar.

Guudlaawe had been tipped to win after receiving support from the Federal Government in what now adds to three Federal Member State presidents who have been installed by Villa Somalia.

The Federal Government successfully pushed for election of South West and Galmudug state presidents in the last two years.

Guudlaawe becomes the third president of HirShabelle state succeeding Abdi Waare who resigned last week.