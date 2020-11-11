7 al-Shabab militants arrested in security operation in central Somalia.

MOGADISHU:- Somalia’s regional Puntland State police forces on Tuesday arrested seven al-Shabab militants during security operations in Galkayo town in Mudug region of central Somalia, officials said.

Mumin Abdi Shire, Puntland State Police Commander in Galkayo town told journalists that the seven include two al-Shabab commanders.

“Our forces arrested seven militants including their two commanders in a security operation in the north part of Galkayo town of Puntland State. We will hand them over to the courts to enable them to face justice,” Shire said.

He added that the forces will intensify security operations against al-Shabab in the region to help restore peace in the city. Enditem