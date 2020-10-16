CECAFA to resume competitions as region recovers from Covid-19

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations [CECAFA] is emerging from10 months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which badly affected the region’s football like elsewhere in the world, with two youthful competitions to be held before the end of the year.

Following the CECAFA executive committee meeting held in Arusha, Tanzania on 10th of October, which decided the resumption of regional level football competitions, CECAFA secretariat has issued a statement to declare the dates for the youth competitions with the list of countries that have registered to take part unveiled.

According to the CECAFA statement, AFCON U20 regional qualifiers will take place in Tanzania from 22nd November –6th December 2020, while AFCON U17 regional qualifiers is scheduled to be held in Rwanda from 13th December –28th December 2020.

Each of the events will see the participation of ten countries. Somalia, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Eritrea, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya are confirmed for the U20, while Rwanda Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya will compete in the U17 qualifiers.

CECAFA was expected to organize 9 more competitions this year, but due to the pandemic, that halted everything, the CECAFA region will only see these two youthful competitions before the end of the year.

A statement from CECAFA secretariat reads “CECAFA is well aware of the restrictions in different member countries as far as social gatherings, travel and medical preparedness is concerned. The host countries should therefore give the necessary assurances to the participating teams on their wellbeing and precautions around COVID – 19”.

“Further note that all participating teams will be responsible for their respective countries requirements including COVID – 19 testing and other protocols required by their governments prior to departure back to their home countries after the Tournament” the statement added.

By Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar