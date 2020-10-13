English Turkey congratulates Somalia on the occasion of National Flag Day By Maxamuud Axmed - October 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Turkey congratulated Somalia on Monday on the occasion of National Flag Day, the Turkish Embassy in Somalia wrote on Twitter account. “Turkey wholeheartedly congratulates Somalia on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the National Flag Day . We firmly believe that it will continue to serve as the symbol of independence and national sovereignty of Somalia.”it said on Twitter.