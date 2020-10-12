Four Shabaab militants handed life sentences in Mogadishu and Puntland.

MOGADISHU: – A military court in Puntland has sentenced two men to life for belonging to the outlawed militant group Al-Shabaab.

The court found Ismail Abdullahi Ibrahim and Hassan Kulow Ibrahim guilty of membership to Al-Shabaab.

A third suspect, Mohamed Ibrahim was spared of time after the court established he was a minor.

The court ordered that he be handed to the ministry of justice for rehabilitation.

The three were arrested in a military operation last month in the Galgala mountain ranges.

Meanwhile two other Al-Shabaab suspects were handed life imprisonment by a military court in Mogadishu.

Hassan Abdi Adan who was identified as the head of finance for the militant group in Bal’ad district was sentenced alongside Omar Hussein Abshir who was his driver.

The two were arrested last November during fighting with Somali army.