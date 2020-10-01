SFF website takes Somali TLD, clubs attending CAF CC and CL identified and a date set for inter-state football tournament.

Somali Football Federation’s official website, has taken Somali Country Top Level Domain, as all members and staff have been instructed to use official domain emails, the SFF executive committee approved during its meeting on September 28, 2020.

The use of the official domain email addresses has been active from the date the executive committee meeting approved. “SFF has decided to use the Somali country Top Level Domain TLD, so our website has taken .SO instead of .COM and all SFF members and staff are now using our domain email addresses” SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab stated.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The executive committee meeting has also set a date for the start of the 2020 edition of Somali Inter-State football tournament which will kick off on 15 December. The competition will take place at the Stadium Mogadishu, the home of Ocean Stars.

The 2020-2021 football season of Somalia has also been confirmed to start early December, while Somalia named the two clubs that will represent the country in the upcoming CAF CC and CL competitions.

Horseed Sports Club has been identified as Somalia’s representative in CAF CC, while current champions, Mogadishu City Club, will play in the CAF CL. This will be the second year running that Somalia is taking part in CAF’s Club level competitions after more than three decades of absence due to lawlessness.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.so