UN agency says nearly 60,000 Somalis displaced by conflict, floods

MOGADISHU:- The UN humanitarian agency said Thursday nearly 60,000 people were displaced in Somalia due to floods, conflict and drought ravaging parts of the country in August.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more than 43,000 people were displaced by floods mostly in the Middle and Lower Shabelle, over 7,000 by conflict and insecurity, and some 8,000 by drought and or lack of livelihoods.

“Humanitarian partners have ramped up efforts to meet their needs but need more resources,” said OCHA in a statement.

The UN humanitarian agency said confronting challenges such as congested communal spaces, the risk of forced evictions, increased need for health, water, sanitation and hygiene, health, water and food assistance, are the daily struggle of 893,000 people displaced from January to August, who live in the 2,300 IDP (internally displaced persons) sites in peri-urban areas in Somalia.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 650,000 Somalis had been forced to flee their homes since January due to flash and riverine flooding across Somalia. Enditem