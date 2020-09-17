KDF HANDS OVER REHABILITATED WATER TANKS TO ISHAKANI RESIDENTS

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Lamu County renovated and handed over five underground rain water harvesting tanks to Ishakani residents.

The repair works were initiated by the troops in response to requests made by Ishakani community in order to solve perennial water shortage.

KDF troops from Kiunga Military Camp worked jointly with the community by providing skilled labour and building materials. The community can now store over 700,000 litres of fresh water for consumption. KDF is set to supply fresh water to the tanks to assist the community before the onset of rainfall.