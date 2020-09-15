Garissa Governor Ali Korane locked up in EACC cells over graft case

Garissa Governor Ali Korane will spend Monday night in police custody pending his arraignment over allegations of graft.

Korane was set to be charged on Monday over alleged embezzlement of Ksh.233 million World Bank grant but the court session was postponed to Tuesday.

He was detained at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters cells.

In a statement released Thursday last week, the DPP said Governor Korane and four others allegedly embezzled Ksh.233,506,000 released by the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Support program.

The statement indicated that investigations uncovered that the money was diverted on different occasions between February 2019 and September 2019.

“The said funds were to be used for three specific municipal projects namely; construction of Qorahey market, recarpeting of Garissa Township Central Business District roads and construction of storm water drainage and pedestrian walk ways,” reads the statement.

The investigations carried out by the EACC concluded that Mr. Korane abdicated his responsibilities leading to the misappropriation of the grant funds. It also fingered four other people and their roles in the theft.

“The irregular diversion/transfers were facilitated by Ibrahim Malow Nur, the Chief Finance Officer, Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi, Head of Treasury, Abdi Shale, County Executive Officer Municipality, and Ahmed Abdullahi Aden, the head of accounting at the Municipal,” reads the statement.

The five will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, engaging in a project without prior planning and willful failure to comply with the law.