Mogadishu based Amana Bank signs software deal with Lebanese tech giant.

DUBAI:-Somalia’s Amana Bank has entered into a deal with a Lebanon based technology giant Path Solutions for installation of cutting edge software to boost the Bank’s service and provide quality customer experience.

The two companies signed the deal at Path’s office in Dubai that Sunday in what will transform banking experience for Amana Bank customers.

According to a statement following the signing, Path Solutions will supply and install the software dubbed Imaal at Amana Bank.

The software provides a platform for 24/7 banking convenience, ensures shariah and international banking compliance.

The new system will also reduce administrative and operational costs associated with physical branches.

It will also strengthen customer loyalty through enhanced security transactions.

The agreement was signed by Amana chairman Abdirizak Hussein Malin and Path Solutions CEO Mohamed Kateeb.