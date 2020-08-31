SFF unveils Domestic Youth League fixtures

Somali Football Federation has today, 30 August, released the fixtures for the 2020 edition of the country’s Domestic Youth Football League.

The draw for the youth competition has been made during a colourful gathering held at Somali Football Federation headquarters on Sunday in the presence of SFF executive committee members and football legends.

In his address at the draw ceremony, the head of youth development committee and member of Somali Football Federation executive committee, Abdalla Mahmoud Hersi, said that this is an all-youth event.

“The SFF is organising the Domestic Youth Football League for the 6th year running. The participating teams are represented by children aged 14-15 and as the event is for boys of such very young ages, very youthful referees have been appointed to officiate all matches of the League” SFF executive committee member, Abdalla Mahmoud Hersi, said in his address. He added that 16 football teams represented by some 400 boys will be competing in this year’s edition of the Somali Domestic Youth Football League.

On his side Somali Football Federation senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said that due to the Covod-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the Domestic Youth League will be played in groups, while it was previously played in two legs.

“The main point for organising youth competitions is to introduce very young children to football from grassroots and youth levels in a bid to produce young talents for the national team” SFF senior vice president, said.

“So far the competition has yielded very positive results. As we all remember the Somali Under 17 boys who took Somalia to its first ever CECAFA finals were selected from the 2016 edition of the event” the senior vice president added during his address at Sunday’s draw ceremony for the 2020 edition of the Domestic Youth League which will kick off on Wednesday 2nd of September.

