Four Somalia officials jailed over theft of Covid-19 funds

Four ministry of health officials in Somalia have been jailed on charges of corruption and theft of public funds.

The Director of Finance at Ministry of Health, Head of Accounting, Director-General and Head of Malaria and HIV/AIDS programme have been sentenced to 18, 12, 9 and 3 years behind bars respectively.

The Somali court judge ruled that the four were not entitled to bail but had a right to appeal the sentences within 30 days.

This comes as the country’s Coronavirus case load stood at 3,269 with 93 confirmed deaths as of Monday.

Source: Star