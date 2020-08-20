AMISOM hailed for maintaining social stability in Somalia

The District Commissioner of Barawe Sheikh Umar has commended the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces for their role in ensuring peace and stability in Barawe district found in the South West state of Somalia.

Presiding over a function held at the district headquarters in Barawe, Sheikh Umar commended the synergies amongst AMISOM, Somalia security forces and the local community.

He pledged to strengthen the relationship through continued support to all parties in the quest for peace and stability in Somalia. “AMISOM has portrayed a high level of discipline and professionalism while conducting its operations here in Barawe, the Somali community is proud of you,” he said.

He also urged all stakeholders to support AMISOM’s activities in the region and always cooperate as a way of increasing morale.

AMISOM was also hailed for supporting the development of Barawe through the various Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, that have changed the face of living standards of the local community.

He reiterated that the Somali government together with the community is willing to continue cooperating and supporting AMISOM’s operations. Representing the Battle Group Twenty-Nine Commander (BG XXIX) Col. Edward Kaddu — Lt Col Kaheru Bagyenda — who is also the commanding officer of the UPDF 3rd Battalion, thanked both the government leaders and the local community for the hospitality always accorded to the Ugandan troops while executing their duties in Barawe.

He congratulated both incoming and outgoing District Police Commissioners for their new appointments and urged them to anchor their work on rendering good service to the community.

Lt Col Kaheru urged all stakeholders to work with unity and togetherness in order to build on the developments already in place.

He also reiterated advice to the local community, to continue practicing the set health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19. The BGXXIX CIMIC Officer Capt Obed Mbarebaki said Ugandan troops peacekeeping operations are moving on smoothly, mainly because of the good relations they have maintained with locals in Barawe.

He pledged to support and coordinate various initiatives intended to further the development of Barawe district and its residents. The function was attended by the BGXXIX Military Information Officer Maj Pius Ruhinda, Lower Shabelle police chief, Somali National Army officers, and other government leaders.