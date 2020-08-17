KSrelief funds equipping of early warning center in Somalia

Hind Al Soulia – Riyadh – MOGADISHU — The Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, which was funded and supported by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), began functioning in the Republic of Somalia.

This project aims to strengthen the work of the Somali Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. This comes within the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, in helping the needy people around the world.

The KSrelief also delivered on Saturday to the office of the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population in the coast of Hadramout a set of artificial respirators as part of the medical aid to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yemen.

The KSrelief, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has concluded a distribution of supplies of the poultry project for beneficiaries in Zanzibar Directorate, Abyan Governorate.

Both theses efforts come within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, represented by the KSrelief, to support the Yemeni people in all fields, including helping them to overcome the novel Coronavirus and also assist others to better themselves through timely aid. – SPA