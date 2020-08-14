AL chief discusses with Somali president development in Somalia.

CAIRO:- Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday discussed with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed the recent development in the country.

In a phone conversation, the two sides tackled “the AL’s role in boosting the African country at the political, economic, humanitarian and developmental levels,” the AL said in a statement.

The president voiced appreciation for all the support provided by the pan-Arab body for stabilizing Somalia and pushing the cycle of its sustainable development.

The Somali leader also hailed the AL’s efforts for easing the foreign debts, and for mobilizing the Arab and international support to enable Somalia to carry out its economic and developmental plans including the anti-coronavirus measures.

Aboul-Gheit stressed that the Arab organization will continue to push for preserving the stability of Somalia and reviving its economy as well as relieving the debts that burden the country’s developmental programs.

The AL will organize an expanded meeting headed by Aboul-Gheit and the Somali finance minister in early September with the participation of the Arab countries and the Arab funds that debited Somalia. Enditem

Source: Xinhua