Al-Shabaab Militants Overrun an Army Base in Southern Somalia.

MOGADISHU:-Islamist militant Al-Shabaab fighters launched an attack on an army base in southern Somalia.

Heavily armed fighters of the Al-Qaeda-linked group stormed an army base in Daynunay town, about 25km away from Baidoa, the seat of power of Somalia’s South-west regional state.

Fierce fighting followed the dawn attack that lasted for more than an hour, residents say. The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire that was heard throughout the surrounding villages and towns.

Al-Shabaab fighters overrun the base, forcing troops loyal to Southwest regional state to flee to safety.

The Islamist group says it has killed a top-ranking military official identified as Yusuf Borey in the dawn attack and seized control of Daynunay base and surrounding areas.