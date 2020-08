Mogadishu:-The acting Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Guled has temporarily appointed Mr Abdulrahaman Muawiya Shiekh Ibrahim as the permanent secretary at the Prime Minister’s office.(SONNA)reported.

Mr Abdirahan replaces Abdirisak Hussein Adam,who was temporarily permenent secretary of PM’s Offic.

The Acting PM wished best of luck to the new permanent secretary in fulfilling all his duties.