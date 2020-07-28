Mobile platform helps Mandera traders know commodity prices

The business community in Mandera County and across the border in Somalia and Ethiopia are now able to know market prices of commodities by use of mobile phones.

This has been made possible after a mobile telephone platform was developed and launched by a consortium of four non-governmental organisations based in Mandera.

The NGOs operate under Building Opportunities for Resilience in the Horn of Africa (Boresha) umbrella.

Boresha is an initiative funded by the European Union and operates in Mandera, (Kenya), Gedo (Somalia) and Dollow (Ethiopia).

“This is one of the achievements of the Boresha cross border project, a mobile information platform designed to support business operators with essential information,” said Mr Abdirizack Hassan, the Boresha Mandera Business Development Coordinator.

Source:Daily Nation