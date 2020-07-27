Kenyan firm loses Somali embassy lawsuit on diplomatic immunity.

Embassies cannot be sued on behalf of their respective governments, the High Court has ruled in an unprecedented decision by Justice Mary Kasango.

Diplomatic missions are protected under Article 22 of the Vienna Convention.

“Such premises of a diplomatic mission are inviolable and must not be entered by the host county except with permission from the head of the mission,” said the judge.

The host country must also protect the mission from intrusion or damage and should never search the premises or seize its documents or property.

“Generally, foreign countries are immune from legal action with some exception,” She said.

