USAID donates 13 Greenhouses to the youth in Agribusiness

Mogadishu:–USAID through its project GEEL promotes economic growth in Somalia especially among the youth and women who mostly a vulnerable. The main aim of the project is to turn the youth from job seekers to job creators.

Officials from the ministry of agriculture, and USAID delivered training on greenhouse operations management for the youth in agribusiness value chain. the youth were interviewed described the event as enlightening, they said it is time for them to apply their acquired skills in the food production industry.

At the end of the training USAID handed over a total of 13 green houses to the youthful agricultural entrepreneurs. The project is expected to create employment for over 40 people. The yields from the green houses are expected to empower the youth and motivate them to attain food security in the country.