Minister of Planning Chairs the National Development Council meeting in Dusamareb

Mogadishu:–Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Federal Government, H.E. Jamal Mohamed Hassan, chaired a meeting of the National Development Council with other FMS Ministers of Planning in Dusamareeb, the Administrative capital of Galmudug State, SONNA reported.

The conference highlighted the national development plan, the strengthening of inter-agency cooperation, the implementation of the Inclusive Local and Economic Development project (ILED) and tackling key issues such as droughts, floods and IDPs resettlement.

In addition,the ministers discussed on how to assist the communities affected by the current floods in lower Shabelle region.

“I’m happy that we are all here,collaborating and trying to find solutions on how to overcome this challenging circumstance of floods that resulted in displacing over 2000 families from their homes in Afgoye town”, Mr. Jamal.