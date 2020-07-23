President Farmajo calls for joint relief efforts to people affected by Shabelle river floods in Afgoye.

Dhusamareb:-President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo expressed concern about the living conditions of the residents of lower Shabelle as Shabelle river flooded into Afgoye town and areas nearby displacing over 2000 families from their homes, SONNA reported.

The president called for the Government institutions, people and aid agencies to joint respond the alarming situation and conditions of the people affected by the current floods in lower Shabelle region.

“We share the sorrow with people who have been affected by the flash floods and lost their properties. my government will take a leading role in rescuing these communities residing along river Shabelle. I call on the communities in those areas to exercise caution as the river may burst its banks even further due to the constant rains that is still falling”, Mr. Farmajo said.

The President commended the public and organizations that are currently helping the victims. Their assistance has made a huge difference in helping the vulnerable communities.

Source:SONNA