Ethiopian cargo plane catches fire in China

Shanghai:-An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire in China on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The plane was loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in preparation for a regular flight to Santiago, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement.

“The aircraft was on a regular scheduled cargo service from Shanghai to Sao Paulo, Santiago via Addis Ababa,” the carrier said.

The airline added no one was hurt during the fire incident and that all ground staff and flying crew are safe.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Ethiopian Airlines said investigation into the fire incident is underway.

Source:Daily Nation