Amir condoles with president of Somalia.

QNA/Doha His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday sent cables of condolences to Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on the death of former prime minister Hassan Abshir Farah.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre on the death of Hassan Abshir Farah.

Institute of Public Administration resumes training programme remotely

The Institute of Public Administration of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs will remotely resume the leadership training plan for the “development of leadership and supervisory jobs” programme for 2020, as of next Sunday, in line with the decision to gradually lift the restrictions imposed in Qatar due to the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management on June 8. The number of participants in each training workshop will be limited to ten to increase the benefit and deepen the interaction between the attendees and ensure the achievement of the targeted results of the training workshops, and to enable the trainer to present practical cases and exercises consistently with the methodology used to implement this type of workshop.

Source: Gulf Times