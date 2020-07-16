UK donates Sh155 million to pay teachers in refugee camps.

The United Kingdom government on Tuesday announced Sh155 million education support for vulnerable children in Kenya during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund will go towards contributing to salaries of teachers in Kenya who are educating children in refugee-hosting communities.

In a high-level virtual summit hosted on Monday with Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, the UK announced the emergency support to protect the futures of the world’s most vulnerable children both during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya is among the beneficiaries of the Sh713 million UK aid which will be distributed to 5,669 teachers in 10 refugee-hosting countries for seven months where urgent support is needed.

Other beneficiaries include Chad, Malawi, Mauritania, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen.

In Kenya, the Sh155 million will be paid directly to 1,304 teachers in Dadaab, Kakuma, and Kalobeyi refugee camps.

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, said the donation is a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to ensuring children are not affected long-term by the interruption to their education during coronavirus around the world.

“Covid-19 has presented all our societies with huge challenges, and it’s vital we support those most in need. The UK is proud to help vulnerable refugees in Kenya gain an education, as we build back better after this pandemic.“I’m delighted that Kenya is part of this programme across 10 countries, and that Kenya was represented at this virtual summit,” she said.

On April 12, the UK announced a global support package of Sh26 billion to UK charities and international organisations to slow infections and save lives globally, including in Kenya.

The total amount of UK aid committed to the global fight against Covid-19 is Sh97 billion, making the UK one of the biggest donors to the international response.

