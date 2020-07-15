AMISOM donates sewing machines to women’s groups in Shalamboti, in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Sunday donated sewing machines and other related items to women’s groups in Shallamboti in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, as part of efforts to economically empower women and enhance relations with the local communities.

The items, which included 20 sewing machines, a design machine, chairs, tables, iron boxes, textile materials and lubricating oil, among others were handed over to the women by Ugandan soldiers serving under AMISOM, at a function presided over by the Battle Group XXVIII Commander, Col. Wilberforce Sserunkuma and the District Commissioner of Marka district, Mr. Abdulahi Ali Wafow.

In a related event, AMISOM troops have completed clearing a sports stadium in Marka, to enable the youth take part in recreation activities. It is anticipated that the sports facility will go a long way in fostering peace and unity among the local communities.

Source:-AMISOM