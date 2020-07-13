Cafis Campaign (forgiveness) in Somalia elects new chairman

MOGADISHU:Somalia-Cafis Campaign (Forgiveness) has this week elected an interim leadership, after ousting its former Chairman, local media reports.

A conference held here in Mogadishu elected Abdullahi Ali Abdi as the new interim chairman, after the founders of the Cafis Foundation replaced its former Chairman Abdi Hassan Hashi known as Wali Hashi, the group said in a statement published by Xogdoon Newspaper, one of the biggest dailies in Mogadishu.

Cafis Campaign is a legal entity registered under Somalia’s Ministry of Information, according to Somalia’s Dalsan Radio quoting a statement released by the Cafis Campaign on Friday.

Cafis Campaign which has local and international partners called for all concerned organization to work with the legally elected leadership.

The group, who are largely volunteers, called all its members to avoid anything that could damage their credibility as the service provided requires clean hands.

Many believe that the election of the new leadership of the Cafis Campaign follows after the Somali media published articles alleging Wali Hashi’s involvement in human rights abuses, issues which could derail the group’s image and credibility.