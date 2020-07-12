2 Suspects Found With Explosives in Eldoret

Officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Special Services Unit (SSU), on Saturday evening, July 11, stormed into a suspected terrorist lair in Chepkatet ,Kapseret, Eldoret County and arrested 2 individuals.

The two, Mohamed Ahmed Bisher (59) and a foreign national Nasanga Ibrahim (68), were found in possession of explosive devices, detonators, detonating cords, safety fuses and boosters.

“The suspects are in lawful custody as further investigations continue,” reads a section of the statement sent out by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following the raid.

According to the DCI, the motive of the two individuals is yet to be established.

Kenya lost 83 people in 2019 as a result of terror attacks, a 20% increase from 2018 when such deaths stood at 56.

This is according to a new report released by the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies (Chrips).

George Kinoti, Director of Criminal Investigations, speaking during the JTTF-K launch said that it would give Kenya the ‘upper hand’ at a time when al-Shabaab was entrenching itself and growing more adept at ‘adapting to new technologies’.

As part of the joint task force, more than three dozen Kenyan investigators would receive training at the FBI’s specialist academy in Virginia.