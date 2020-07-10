US airstrike kills Al Qaeda-linked terrorist in Somalia, destroys terrorist checkpoint.

A U.S. airstrike on Thursday killed at least one terrorist of the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab terror group and destroyed a checkpoint set up by the group near Hantiwadaag, Somalia.

The U.S. military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM), disclosed the strike in an emailed statement to American Military News on Thursday. AFRICOM said the terror group had used the checkpoint to extort travelers and restrict people moving around the area of the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

“Al-Shabaab are using checkpoints to threaten, extort and restrict the movement of innocent people in Mogadishu and Lower Shabelle region,” U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, the director of operations for AFRICOM said following the strike. “Al-Shabaab’s actions continue to impede much needed economic development and progress.”

AFRICOM assessed no civilians were injured or killed as a result of the strike and said the strike was conducted with the coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

In May, an AFRICOM strike killed two members of the Somalia-based terror group.