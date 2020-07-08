SNA Kills two members of Al-Shabaab near Baidoa town, State media reports.

Mogadishu – Somalia – Somali National Army killed two members of Al-Shabaab and capturing two others in he military operation at area about 30 kilometers to Baidoa town, the administrative capital of Southwest State in Somalia , SONNA reported.
The 60th Division Commander Gen. Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi Osman told the state media that the military operation carried out by SNA have resulted in liberating territories which previously occupied by Al-Shabaab militants and causing them massive losses.
Mr. Osman added that this Military operation was part of large scale military operations to combat terrorism in the country.
Source: SONNA