Somali Football Federation has termed the return of Ocean Stars home, as a big “leap forward” in the development of the game in the horn of African country which is recovering from decades of civil unrest.

Somali Football Federation (SFF) president, Abdiqani Said Arab, said that the re-inauguration of the National Facility means a lot to Somali Football Federation and sent a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to its revival.

“The country doesn’t have enough facilities and we are still eying to have more venues, but the most important thing is the return of Stadium Mogadishu which is the home of Somali National Team and having it in place will also cover other major needs” SFF president, Abdqiani Said Arab, enunciated adding that with its return Ocean stars will be able to play their home games in the country.

“Somalis are football-mad people and the re-launch of Stadium Mogadishu would mean that we will get enough space for the tens of thousands who turnout for football matches in Somalia–most notably the best-supported competitions” the president said.

The president stated that upcoming are SFF headquarters, the sports hotel and two training facilities which will be built close to Stadium Mogadishu.

“The use of Djibouti for our home games means that Ocean Stars had travelled twice for every national duty which caused SFF to spend a lot, so the availability of Stadium Mogadishu will save money for Somali football federation” president Abdiqani Said Arab, expressed adding that Somalia is welcoming a new dawn of football development.

