I feel elated as Somalia is ready to host its home games in the country: Says Ocean Stars manager

The recent re-launch of Somalia’s national football facility Stadium Mogadishu, has opened a new chapter in the football history of Somalia which used Djibouti as its home in three decades.

But now that Ocean Stars home is fully back and the SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab recently made it clear that Somalia is eying to host its home games in the country, the manager of Ocean Stars, Said Abdi Haibeh, expressed his jubilation and said that new hopes have arisen and Somalia’s elite football is coming home.

“The players and I are all looking forward to enjoying at home and play in front of tens of thousands of home-based Somali fans “Ocean Stars manager, Said Abdi Haibeh said.

“It was a great honour for me to select and act as the manager of the history-making Somali National football team last year. The players are well-prepared and ready for the national duties including international friendlies” he said.

Appreciation of Somali Fans

The Ocean Stars manager, Said Abdi Haibeh, commended Somali fans in Uganda for being true football lovers. He also thanked the people of Djibouti for their turnouts whenever Somalia had its home games in the brotherly country.

“During the 2019 edition of CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, the Somali football supporters in Uganda organised by the Somali Sports Association headed by Omar Ali, came to support us during every game and outnumbered the fans of our opponents. Even when we played against the home team (the Cranes of Uganda) it was like we played in Mogadishu” Mr Haibeh said.

“I can’t forget to thank Somalis in South Africa who travelled all the way to Harare, Zimbabwe to cheer the team when we had the second leg of FIFA World Cup qualifier clash in Zimbabwe. I am also sending a big thank you to the Somali community in Zimbabwe for their good organization to support the team” Mr Haibeh added.

“However I believe that the home atmosphere is going to be electric. This is the long-standing dream of Somali Football Federation authorities and it will soon be true if Allah allows” Ocean Stars manager, Said Abdi Haibeh, explained.

He said that the majority of the current Senior National team members were either born or grew up abroad and have never been to Somalia and yet they are all keen to come home and play in front of thousands of home fans.

Meanwhile, current Ocean Stars captain, Ahmed Said Ahmed, said that he cannot wait to come home and lead the team out in front of tens of thousands of home-based fans. He added that big dreams will become true for him and his teammates and the log-awaited joyous moments of playing in home soil will be met.

“I will be honoured to lead the team out for their first home game at Stadium Mogadishu for more than three decades” Ocean stars manager, said.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

