Horseed SC chairman hails Stadium Mogadishu’s re-penning match win as a noteworthy achievement.

On Tuesday 30 June 2020, Horseed Sports Club, made a remarkable history after winning the first match played at Stadium Mogadishu in 16 years, with the club’s chairman, Colonel Ahmed Mohamed, saying that the 2-1 victory over Mogadishu City Club, was a milestone.

“It was an honour for Horseed Sports Club to play this important match which marked the reopening of Mogadishu Stadium after 16 years of closure. The match had another main significance, as it was also aimed at commemorating the 60th anniversary of our independence, so winning such a game is a noteworthy achievement” Horseed SC Colonel Ahmed Mohamed, said in a statement on Friday.

He said that the club is powerful enough and was able to clinch such a victory with the constant support and encouragement by General Odowaa Yusuf Raage, the Commander of Somali National Armed Forces.

“General Odowaa Yusuf Raage, Commander of Somalia National Armed Forces, recognises the important role that Horseed Sports club, is playing in the promotion of sports in our country and he emphasized his commitment to the further development of football and other sport in Somalia” Horseed SC chairman, Colonel Ahmed Mohamed, said in his statement.

“We are eyeing on more victories” he said adding that Horseed has an age-old history in Somalia’s football and that history will always be kept alive” he added.

