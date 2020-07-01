AU Special Representative sends a message of goodwill to Somalia on its 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Mogadishu:-The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has congratulated the people and the Government of Somalia on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

In his message, Ambassador Madeira said that the country has come a long way in its effort to put an end to violence, bring peace and develop Somalia. Somalia has regained its place in the concert of nations and is actively playing its role as a fully fledged member of the international community.

As it gradually rebuilds institutions and consolidates state administration throughout the country, the government is enhancing capacity to respond to the critical needs of the population by increasingly providing the much needed security and policing services, building roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and by promoting reconciliation through inclusive politics, elections and more effectively combating corruption, reinforcing the rule of law and respect for human Rights.

With determination and continued effort, the country is recovering its brilliance and glory.

Many African countries will forever be indebted to Somalia for its unreserved and generous contribution to the effort for the liberation of the continent from colonial domination and racial discrimination.

“AMISOM joins the people and the Government of Somalia in celebrating the country’s 60th Independence anniversary. It pledges continued solidarity and support and wishes them accrued success in the years to come.” Ambassador Madeira added.