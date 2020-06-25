Somali military liberates 4 villages from al-Shabaab.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-Somalia’s special forces liberated at least four villages in Lower Juba, southern Somalia, from al-Shabaab terrorists, a military official said on Wednesday.

The liberated villages included Hawaljiri, Bernasey, yaq-Bishaar and Osbo.

Hassan Adan Iraqi, a military commander in the region, told Somali military radio that they killed at least six fighters belonging to al-Shabaab during the operation.

This came hours after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appointed new military commanders.

“The president appointed Brig. Gen. Abdulhamid Mohamed Dirir as the new chief commander for the Somali navy force and Brig. Gen. Abas Ali Amin as the new commander for the infantry troops,” Somali state house said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Source:-Anadolu Agency